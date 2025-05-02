Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC cut its position in Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN – Free Report) by 50.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,979 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lantern Pharma were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LTRN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Lantern Pharma by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lantern Pharma by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 19,150 shares during the period. Finally, BIOS Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lantern Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,853,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

Lantern Pharma Price Performance

LTRN stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. Lantern Pharma Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $7.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lantern Pharma ( NASDAQ:LTRN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect that Lantern Pharma Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Lantern Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Lantern Pharma Company Profile

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its product pipeline comprises LP-300, which is in phase 2 clinical trial in combination therapy for never-smokers with non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma; LP-184, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumor, such as pancreatic, breast, bladder, and lung cancers, and glioblastoma and other central nervous system cancers; and LP-284, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphomas, including mantle cell lymphoma and double hit lymphoma.

