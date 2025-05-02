Larimar Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 50,342 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 34,381% compared to the average daily volume of 146 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LRMR shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Larimar Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

Larimar Therapeutics Trading Up 7.9 %

Larimar Therapeutics stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.28. Larimar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The company has a market cap of $183.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Larimar Therapeutics will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

Further Reading

