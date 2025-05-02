Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 1,494 Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Martin Worley Group bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,508 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 17,204 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 4,137 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $37,812.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,090,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,527,919.48. This represents a 0.08 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $30,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,279.88. This represents a 3.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 217,348 shares of company stock worth $2,014,773 and have sold 17,292 shares worth $184,625. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ KALV opened at $13.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.42. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.39.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KALV. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

Further Reading

