Legal & General Group Plc Buys 562 Shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Vista Energy were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIST. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 16,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vista Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Vista Energy by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vista Energy by 16,166.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Vista Energy Stock Performance

VIST stock opened at $44.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.49. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vista Energy ( NYSE:VIST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). Vista Energy had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $420.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.61 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VIST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vista Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vista Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vista Energy in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.40 price target on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Vista Energy in a research note on Monday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Vista Energy in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vista Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

About Vista Energy

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

