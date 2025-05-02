Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Holdings in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) by 83.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,328 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,778,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 11,135 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Eventbrite by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 708,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 232,353 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 550.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 503,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 426,250 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Eventbrite by 181.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 399,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 257,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Eventbrite by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EB opened at $2.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.02. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $5.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Several brokerages recently commented on EB. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Monday, April 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

