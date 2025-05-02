Legal & General Group Plc Grows Stake in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Ardmore Shipping were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 255.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 465,777 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after buying an additional 334,704 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,413,554 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,175,000 after purchasing an additional 279,403 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 712,587 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,658,000 after purchasing an additional 183,393 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,204,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,639,000 after buying an additional 168,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 830,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,090,000 after acquiring an additional 161,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Ardmore Shipping Price Performance

Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.35. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.62 million, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.16.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 20.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Ardmore Shipping Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.46%.

Ardmore Shipping Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

