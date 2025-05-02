Legal & General Group Plc Has $189,000 Stock Holdings in Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Pharvaris were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Pharvaris by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,395,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,429,000 after purchasing an additional 189,714 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pharvaris by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Pharvaris by 1,125.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Pharvaris during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pharvaris during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Pharvaris in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Pharvaris from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Pharvaris Stock Down 3.4 %

Pharvaris stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.06. Pharvaris has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $933.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of -2.84.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect that Pharvaris will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pharvaris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial.

See Also

