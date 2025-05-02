Legal & General Group Plc Has $81,000 Holdings in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Teekay were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Teekay by 108.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 705,374 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 367,527 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teekay by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,012 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teekay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TK opened at $7.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $678.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.47. Teekay Co. has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average of $7.04.

Teekay ( NYSE:TK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Teekay had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 million during the quarter.

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

