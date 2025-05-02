Legal & General Group Plc Increases Holdings in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,074 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NAT. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Performance

NYSE NAT opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.72. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $4.40. The firm has a market cap of $533.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $46.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.38 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Nordic American Tankers Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

About Nordic American Tankers

(Free Report)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.