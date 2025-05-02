Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Holdings in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report) by 89.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,684 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in RCI Hospitality were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RICK. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in RCI Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in RCI Hospitality by 233.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RICK. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of RCI Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

RCI Hospitality Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of RICK stock opened at $40.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $359.65 million, a P/E ratio of 72.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.78.

RCI Hospitality Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

