Legal & General Group Plc Makes New $32,000 Investment in CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL)

Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBLL. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in CeriBell during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CeriBell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,120,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CeriBell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,634,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of CeriBell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in CeriBell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,750,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Xingjuan Chao sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $85,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 746,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,211,694.02. The trade was a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,700 shares of company stock valued at $372,434.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of CeriBell in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of CeriBell in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CeriBell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

CeriBell Stock Performance

CBLL stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.03. CeriBell has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $32.75.

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CeriBell will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CeriBell Company Profile

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. We have developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting.

Featured Stories

