Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 2,031 Shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,546 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Spok were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spok during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Spok in the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Spok by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Spok by 273.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,078 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 17,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Spok by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 27,269 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SPOK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spok from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley upgraded Spok from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Spok stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.02. The company has a market cap of $331.40 million, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.40. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.24 and a twelve month high of $17.96.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $36.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. Spok had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spok Holdings, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Spok’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.92%.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager.

