Legal & General Group Plc Sells 22,723 Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) by 88.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,723 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Manitowoc during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Manitowoc by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Manitowoc by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Manitowoc by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.66.

Manitowoc Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MTW opened at $8.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.03 million, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.79. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.48.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 2.56%. Analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Manitowoc Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

