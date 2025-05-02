Legal & General Group Plc Sells 36,793 Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) by 87.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,793 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Treace Medical Concepts were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,938,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,865,000 after buying an additional 546,787 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,977,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,711,000 after purchasing an additional 714,984 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 22,159 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 318,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TMCI opened at $7.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.61 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average of $7.86. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $11.33.

In related news, insider Sean F. Scanlan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $398,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 364,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,725.57. The trade was a 12.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

TMCI has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.93.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

