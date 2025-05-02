LGL Partners LLC Sells 216 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

LGL Partners LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,864 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Microsoft from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Microsoft from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $507.77.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $425.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $384.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.01. The company has a market cap of $3.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $344.79 and a 12-month high of $468.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.24. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $70.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

