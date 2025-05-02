LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 162,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,718 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in LifeStance Health Group were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LFST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,689,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,781,000 after purchasing an additional 784,818 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 278.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,086,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949,438 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,276,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,886,000 after acquiring an additional 445,796 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,116,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,817,000 after buying an additional 235,316 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,465,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,293 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LFST opened at $6.52 on Friday. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $8.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, insider Lisa K. Miller sold 18,845 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $130,030.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 339,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,689. The trade was a 5.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LFST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.30.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

