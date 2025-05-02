Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Lithia Motors by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Lithia Motors Trading Up 0.4 %

LAD opened at $293.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.61. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $243.04 and a one year high of $405.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $300.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.13.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $7.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.77 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $397.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gary M. Glandon sold 325 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.86, for a total value of $126,054.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,786.90. The trade was a 16.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.84, for a total value of $72,128.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,219.48. The trade was a 16.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,583 shares of company stock valued at $533,455. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

