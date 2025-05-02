Loop Capital Issues Positive Forecast for Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) Stock Price

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $555.00 to $564.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DPZ. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.50.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

DPZ stock opened at $481.39 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $396.06 and a 1 year high of $538.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $464.42 and a 200 day moving average of $449.81. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.21. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 2,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.28, for a total transaction of $917,933.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,359.72. This represents a 26.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Reddy Sandeep sold 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.18, for a total transaction of $184,409.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,848.08. The trade was a 4.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,996 shares of company stock valued at $3,946,461 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,666,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $716,681,000 after purchasing an additional 23,681 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 11.5% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 737.1% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 57,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,708,000 after buying an additional 50,579 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,571,000 after buying an additional 8,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

