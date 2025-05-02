LPL Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 10,509 AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 17,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $751,000. Institutional investors own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

MITT stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.12 million, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.94. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $7.95.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust ( NYSE:MITT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 million. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 9.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.22%. This is a positive change from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.04%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jones Trading decreased their price target on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.20.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

