LPL Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 10,570 Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,570 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCOV. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brightcove by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 37,584 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Brightcove by 99.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 15,291 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Brightcove in the 4th quarter worth about $392,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Brightcove during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Brightcove during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOV opened at $4.45 on Friday. Brightcove Inc. has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $4.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $202.12 million, a P/E ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company’s solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

