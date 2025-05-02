LPL Financial LLC Buys 5,080 Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Puma Biotechnology were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 103.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 16,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $3.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average of $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $5.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Puma Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:PBYI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 41.60% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $59.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Puma Biotechnology Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

