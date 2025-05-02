LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in Safety Shot, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOT)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in Safety Shot, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOT – Free Report) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,978 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Safety Shot were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOT. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Safety Shot in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Safety Shot in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Safety Shot by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 180,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Safety Shot by 40.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 42,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safety Shot by 9.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 38,258 shares in the last quarter. 12.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Safety Shot Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHOT opened at $0.53 on Friday. Safety Shot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.67.

About Safety Shot

Safety Shot, Inc, a wellness and functional beverage company, researches and develops over-the-counter products and intellectual property. The company offers Safety Shot Beverage, an over-the-counter drink that lowers blood alcohol content. It also develops Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women’s sexual wellness; and NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen.

