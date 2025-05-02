LPL Financial LLC Has $86,000 Stock Holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) by 140.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,021 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Dodds Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LivePerson

In related news, Director Vanessa Pegueros sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,993.70. This trade represents a 17.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony John Sabino sold 166,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $149,591.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,920,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,345.60. The trade was a 5.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 310,204 shares of company stock valued at $287,471 in the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LivePerson Stock Performance

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24. LivePerson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $2.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $78.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.67.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.23). The firm had revenue of $73.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.12 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 18.72% and a negative return on equity of 111.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LPSN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LivePerson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.83.

LivePerson Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

