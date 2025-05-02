LPL Financial LLC Has $89,000 Stake in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,559 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 33,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 58,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 22,254 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 106,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 31,003 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th.

Heron Therapeutics Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $2.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.39. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $3.93.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.37 million. Equities analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

