LPL Financial LLC Purchases 16,498 Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) by 113.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 27,353 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2,319.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,139,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 35,926 shares during the period. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Sangamo Therapeutics Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.37. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $3.18. The company has a market cap of $166.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 264.16% and a negative net margin of 257.87%. The company had revenue of $7.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

SGMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SGMO

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.