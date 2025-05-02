LPL Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Free Report) by 54.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,250 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peapod Lane Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $550,000. BML Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 2,643,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 457,716 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORMP opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.50. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $3.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.32.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ORMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Equities research analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, as well as in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ORA-D-013-1 and ORA-D-013-2, which have completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

