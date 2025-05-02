LPL Financial LLC Sells 308,736 Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report) by 95.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308,736 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Luminar Technologies by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,774,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after buying an additional 1,331,067 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 469.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 842,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 694,315 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the third quarter worth about $316,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. 30.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZR opened at $3.94 on Friday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $34.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average is $7.29.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

