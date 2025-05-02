LPL Financial LLC Sells 5,500 Shares of Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Free Report) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,057 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Mammoth Energy Services were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TUSK. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,449,922 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after buying an additional 98,698 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,850 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 9,852 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,688 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 146,574 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 63,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,674 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of TUSK opened at $2.58 on Friday. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.43.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services ( NASDAQ:TUSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The energy company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $53.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 105.49% and a negative return on equity of 53.85%.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Well Completion Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The company offers pressure pumping and hydraulic fracturing, sand hauling, and water transfer services; and master services agreements.

