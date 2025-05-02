LPL Financial LLC Takes $55,000 Position in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 31,190 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marchex by 9.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 29,042 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Marchex in a research note on Sunday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 69,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $121,094.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,391,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,186.25. This trade represents a 5.23 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MCHX stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. Marchex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.82. The stock has a market cap of $62.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Marchex had a negative net margin of 8.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $11.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marchex, Inc, a conversation intelligence company, provides conversational analytics and related solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include Marketing Edge that identifies which campaigns and channels are driving inbound conversations, evaluates what happens during those conversations, and closes the sales loop by connecting converted sales to marketing driven leads; Sonar Business Text Messaging, an artificial intelligence (AI) empowered intelligent workflow enabled mobile messaging solution that enables operations, sales, and marketing teams to communicate personally with field staff, prospects, and customers; Marchex Platform Services, a robust API-based conversation intelligence product that allows executives, sales, customer engagement, and marketing teams to apply Marchex AI to most any calls, regardless of communication platform, in order to identify actionable insights from conversations with their customers; Spotlight, an AI conversation analytics product for multi-location businesses; and Engage, a solution that provides locations with applications to enhance their overall performance.

