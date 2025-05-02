LPL Financial LLC Takes Position in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,612,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 168,040 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 15.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 953,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 128,454 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $315,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 277.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 93,890 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 48,976 shares in the last quarter. 41.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

ADC Therapeutics Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE ADCT opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $143.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94. ADC Therapeutics SA has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $5.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADC Therapeutics ( NYSE:ADCT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.01 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ADCT has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ADC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on ADCT

About ADC Therapeutics

(Free Report)

ADC Therapeutics SA focuses on advancing its proprietary antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product is ZYNLONTA, a CD19-directed ADC, received accelerated approval from the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.