LPL Financial LLC Takes Position in Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 29,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bridger Aerospace Group by 54.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 123,158 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bridger Aerospace Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Scratch Capital LLC bought a new position in Bridger Aerospace Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 48.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bridger Aerospace Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BAER opened at $1.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.30. Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $78.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bridger Aerospace Group ( NASDAQ:BAER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Bridger Aerospace Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

About Bridger Aerospace Group

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

