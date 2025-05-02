LPL Financial LLC Takes Position in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 337,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.22% of Crown ElectroKinetics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRKN opened at $1.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.40. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $13,500.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. engages in the commercialization of electro kinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It develops and sells optical switching film that can be embedded between glass or applied to the surface of glass or other rigid substrates such as acrylic, to electronically control opacity.

