LPL Financial LLC Trims Holdings in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 744,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 82,988 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 97.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 48,639 shares during the period. Kazazian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MacroGenics in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in MacroGenics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 34,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGNX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on MacroGenics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MacroGenics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

MacroGenics Trading Down 3.2 %

MGNX opened at $1.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average is $2.78. The stock has a market cap of $105.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.23. MacroGenics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $16.44.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 69.07% and a negative return on equity of 89.42%. The company had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.17 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

