LPL Financial LLC Trims Position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MQ. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Marqeta in the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marqeta by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 663,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 154,530 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Palogic Value Management L.P. grew its holdings in Marqeta by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Marqeta from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Marqeta from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.29.

Marqeta Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Marqeta stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average is $4.06. Marqeta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $6.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $135.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.71 million. Marqeta had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 2.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

