LPL Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) by 68.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,530 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $909,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 160.4% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 477,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 294,323 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 295,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 158,076 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,556,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after acquiring an additional 56,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

RVNC stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average of $3.82. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $6.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RVNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RVNC

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.