Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LITE. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 35.6% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Lumentum by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at $773,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LITE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lumentum from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lumentum from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Lumentum from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $170,154.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,071,799.84. The trade was a 4.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Stock Performance

Shares of LITE opened at $61.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.29 and a 12-month high of $104.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.41). Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 36.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

See Also

