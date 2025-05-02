LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Receives $74.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYB. Fermium Researc raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, April 4th.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $58.33 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $51.11 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.97.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.43%.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Michael Sean Hanley bought 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.05 per share, for a total transaction of $270,187.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,817.40. The trade was a 30.54 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 352.3% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 268.2% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

