Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lowered its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, Director James M. Daly sold 15,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.45, for a total transaction of $5,375,051.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,324.40. The trade was a 89.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 14,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.32, for a total value of $4,817,049.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,440.96. The trade was a 79.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $10,610,594 in the last three months. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $443.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. B. Riley raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $422.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $378.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $409.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MDGL

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MDGL opened at $327.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.98. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.08 and a 1 year high of $377.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $325.53 and a 200-day moving average of $313.28. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of -0.69.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.66) by $0.34. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($7.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.