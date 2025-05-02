MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in MAG Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in MAG Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 498.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 22,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 18,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 211.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 20,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $14.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.09. MAG Silver Corp. has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $18.27.

MAG Silver Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. MAG Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.41%.

MAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Roth Capital set a $16.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. TD Securities raised shares of MAG Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

