Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $38.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Magna International traded as low as $34.09 and last traded at $34.76, with a volume of 2268105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.01.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on Magna International from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Veritas upgraded Magna International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Magna International from $44.00 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Magna International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.74.

Get Magna International alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Magna International

Institutional Trading of Magna International

Magna International Trading Up 0.8 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its position in Magna International by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 412,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,228,000 after acquiring an additional 172,754 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 112,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 29,567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,000,000 after purchasing an additional 14,441 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 11,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Magna International by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,395,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,087,000 after buying an additional 822,375 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.79 and its 200-day moving average is $39.43.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 12.78%. Magna International’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Magna International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.27%.

Magna International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.