Manufacturing Stocks To Watch Now – April 30th

Exxon Mobil, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Pfizer, ServiceNow, GE Vernova, Salesforce, and Vertiv are the seven Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.87. The company had a trading volume of 8,558,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,817,194. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $453.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,258,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,724,045. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $133.21 and a 12 month high of $226.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $853.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.83.

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.22. The company had a trading volume of 28,065,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,773,229. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $137.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.86.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $944.62. 630,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,435. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $837.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $967.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $195.54 billion, a PE ratio of 138.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. ServiceNow has a one year low of $637.99 and a one year high of $1,198.09.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

GEV stock traded down $4.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $366.66. 1,130,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,331,444. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $319.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.35. The company has a market cap of $100.07 billion and a PE ratio of 65.95. GE Vernova has a one year low of $149.42 and a one year high of $447.50.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

CRM stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $266.24. 1,368,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,793,460. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $271.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $255.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. Salesforce has a one year low of $212.00 and a one year high of $369.00.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

VRT stock traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.12. 4,197,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,937,204. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 65.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. Vertiv has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $155.84.

