Maplebear FY2025 EPS Forecast Lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Maplebear in a report issued on Monday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Mathivanan now expects that the company will earn $1.43 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.52. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Maplebear’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share.

Get Maplebear alerts:

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.86 million. Maplebear had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CART. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Maplebear from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Maplebear from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Maplebear in a report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Maplebear from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Maplebear from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.48.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Maplebear

Maplebear Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CART stock opened at $39.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.44. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.20. Maplebear has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $53.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CART. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Maplebear by 11,501.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,526,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487,654 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,506,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,108,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maplebear by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,968,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,409,000 after buying an additional 2,300,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,162,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 5,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $223,449.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 484,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,616,310.44. This represents a 1.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fidji Simo sold 2,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $81,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,654,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,182,360. This represents a 0.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,785. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.