Mariner LLC Acquires 1,032 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 23.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,449 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 11,666 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 250,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,955,000 after acquiring an additional 79,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

In related news, SVP John Coll sold 1,788 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $170,450.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,938.04. This trade represents a 10.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 4,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $437,325.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,075.60. This represents a 24.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Allison Transmission from $112.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Allison Transmission from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

ALSN opened at $93.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.95. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.49 and a 1 year high of $122.53.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.18 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 47.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 57.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 13.00%.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

