Mariner LLC Acquires Shares of 13,229 The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN)

Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,447,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 1,946.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,235,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,484 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,747,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Baldwin Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

Insider Activity at The Baldwin Insurance Group

In related news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 12,293 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $510,651.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,092.02. The trade was a 58.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 34,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $1,403,718.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,623,781.78. This represents a 27.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,836 shares of company stock valued at $5,330,639 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:BWIN opened at $40.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.91. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -63.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.52. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.47 and a twelve month high of $55.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

Featured Articles

