Mariner LLC Boosts Stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 77.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,699 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 4,415.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $31.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Cowen cut Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $38.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $146,600.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,844.10. This trade represents a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 128,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $7,465,960.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,221.49. The trade was a 56.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 666,234 shares of company stock worth $26,387,645 over the last 90 days. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 10.0 %

Shares of HIMS opened at $36.39 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $72.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.72 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.30.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $481.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.56 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. Analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.