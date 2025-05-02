Mariner LLC Boosts Stock Position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 116.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,346 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AUR. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 217.2% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Trading Down 5.0 %

Aurora Innovation stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 2.77. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $10.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AUR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Aurora Innovation in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Aurora Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

About Aurora Innovation

(Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.



