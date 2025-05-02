Mariner LLC Buys 235 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $307,000.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

ISCB opened at $53.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.17. The company has a market capitalization of $208.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $64.66.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (ISCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Small Cap Extended index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks ISCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

