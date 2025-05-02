Mariner LLC Buys 2,514 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNW. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 291.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 744,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 554,462 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 30.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,947,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,337,000 after acquiring an additional 450,329 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 10,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:GNW opened at $6.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.95.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Genworth Financial had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter.

(Free Report)

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.