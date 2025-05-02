Mariner LLC Buys 5,328 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Hayward were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hayward by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,305,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,174,000 after buying an additional 3,589,352 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Hayward by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,109,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,282 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hayward in the 4th quarter valued at $67,399,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Hayward by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,380,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,693,000 after purchasing an additional 201,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Hayward by 525.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,295,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,273 shares during the last quarter.

Hayward Stock Performance

Shares of HAYW stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.62. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $16.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.37 million. Hayward had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 623,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,720.80. This trade represents a 7.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAYW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Hayward in a report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hayward currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

