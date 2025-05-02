Mariner LLC Buys 764 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BECN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $124.35 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $124.35 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.47.

Insider Activity at Beacon Roofing Supply

In related news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 16,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.61, for a total transaction of $2,051,307.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,231.43. This represents a 97.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Stuart Bennett sold 8,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $1,036,602.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,765,493.88. This trade represents a 27.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,806 shares of company stock valued at $6,745,448. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $124.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.11 and a 200 day moving average of $112.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.54 and a 12 month high of $124.31.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01). Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

